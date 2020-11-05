Manchester United fans react to Mauricio Pochettino news

Many Manchester United fans took to Twitter to respond to the news the club approached Mauricio Pochettino and have called for him to be appointed at the cost of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Reports have conflicted today on whether or not the former Tottenham Hotspur manager was spoken to, with the legendary Norwegian’s job up in the air.

Solskjaer’s dismal back to back defeats to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir have seen the calls grow louder over the need to sack him.

Some sections of the media, such as Manchester Evening News have claimed Pochettino has already been approached but others such as Sky Sports insist the former Molde man still has the backing of the board.

For fans, at least many of them who are on Twitter, the decision is a simple one to make and it’s likely anything short of a win vs Everton this weekend will see Solskjaer lose his job.

Get your hair cut Poch. It's time. — James (@writtenoff_mufc) November 4, 2020

We’ve seen what Poch could do with Dele Alli, imagine what he could do with Donny Van De Beek pic.twitter.com/9OWpqnETNI — lew (@UtdLew) November 5, 2020

Ole should be sacked regardless of the result on Saturday tbh, don’t let another Newcastle 18/19 happen where we delay the inevitable. International break is the perfect time to transition with Poch — Tom (@utdcynical) November 5, 2020

Right now Pochettino is a football manager without a club and right now we are a club without a football manager. It’s a no-brainer. Simple. He was supposed to take over in December 2018 anyway. Welcome to La-theatre Poch. Please liberate us🥺🙌🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/tYFO1eyWmb — Dorinho (@fdglazers) November 5, 2020

While just two back to back defeats may seem like a short period of time to turn on Solskjaer, particularly after the big wins over PSG and RB Leipzig, there’s a lot of contexts to explain fans’ feelings.

The defeats aren’t just the problem but rather the manner of them as Manchester United looked toothless and without a plan vs their opponents.

The calls for change have also come because the club sit in 15th place, with a game in hand, in the Premier League table.

The results in the Champions League brought Solskjaer some time to amend the otherwise poor start to the season but these recent results and performances have changed the tone completely.

