Manchester United remain committed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

It appears Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has nothing to be concerned about in regards to his position as Manchester United manager according to the latest reports.

The legendary Norwegian is certainly feeling the heat from the fans at least as many have now turned on him.

United have lost in back to back defeats to Arsenal and Basaksehir as they sit in 15th place in the league table.

Anything less than a win vs Everton in the upcoming fixture would logically mean Solskjaer would be fired but it seems that’s not the case.

Manchester Evening News reported an approach for Mauricio Pochettino has already been made but it seems there are disagreements with that report.

According to The Athletic, Solskjaer’s job is not on the line even if the Red Devils lose to Everton on Saturday as he still has the support of the board.

It’s understood they feel he should be given an opportunity to put matters right after beating RB Leipzig and PSG as well as successfully leading the team to a third-place finish last season and three cup semi-finals.

Fans don’t want to see this season go to waste as they have witnessed many times in the past so there may be no patience for Solskjaer if he fails to get all three points.

