Manchester United have approached Mauricio Pochettino about replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager, according toThe MEN.

Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Spurs almost a year ago and is believed to be keen to stay in the Premier League.

Solskjaer’s position has become increasingly difficult following a dreadful start to the season that sees United lying 15th in the Premier League and having failed to win a home league game in four attempts.

The team’s fantastic win at Paris St Germain and home trouncing of RB Leipzig have been overshadowed by humiliating losses to Tottenham, Istanbul Basaksehir and Crystal Palace.

And The MEN claims that the board has had enough.

‘United have made contact with Pochettino’s representatives amid the team’s dismal form under Solskjaer.

‘Insiders say the United hierarchy were privately backing Solskjaer prior to Wednesday night’s shambolic Champions League defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir and are reluctant to part company with the Norwegian so early in the season.

‘But if United lose at Everton on Saturday they could end the weekend 17th in the Premier League table.

‘The trip to Everton is United’s last game for two weeks due to the November internationals; a period that has become synonymous with top-flight sackings.’

Benfica’s Jan Vertonghen, a stalwart of the Argentinian at Spurs, said in a recent interview that he believes Pochettino will return to a top Premier League club, with United the obvious candidates if Solskjaer is dismissed.

Pochettino himself confirmed on Sky’s Monday night football this week that ‘I am looking forward to be involved in the game, I love the game.

‘Working with your staff, working with players – always you miss that, that’s the reality.

‘I love football, it’s my passion, not my job. It’s not a stress to work in football. It is not a stress to go to training. It’s not a stress to prepare the team. It’s not a stress to compete.’

