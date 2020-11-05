Ole Gunnar Solskjaer edges closer to the same fate as Jose Mourinho

Some Manchester United fans were right to feel a sense of Deja Vu when they witnessed their side fall to an awful defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir.

Not because of the loss or even the manner of it but rather because of something that happened during it.

United were disgraceful in the 2-1 defeat, failing to put up a fight despite having plenty of time to turn the match around.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do nothing but watch on helplessly while his men defended amateurishly once again, conceding two poor and preventable goals.

It’s something that has been happening more and more frequently lately to the Red Devils but what hasn’t happened frequently and is almost ominous is what is said below.

Nemanja Matic last played at centre-back in Jose Mourinho's final month as United manager because Woodward refused to sign a centre half in the summer. They've come full circle tonight. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 4, 2020

Solskjaer had Victor Lindelof and Timothy Fosu-Mensah on the bench but refused to use neither when he took Axel Tuanzebe off at half-time.

The young Englishman was on a yellow and seemed to be just one mistake away from getting sent off so substituting him wasn’t the problem.

Scott McTominay took his place but surprisingly it was Nemanja Matic who dropped into central defence.

Solskjaer later confirmed Lindelof had a back problem but Fosu-Mensah was brought on as a right-back in place of Aaron Wan-Bissaka later on.

The legendary Norwegian might end up with the same fate as Jose Mourinho should he fail to beat Everton on Saturday.

