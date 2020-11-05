Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed some injury news following the awful defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir.

The legendary Norwegian took one step closer to losing his beloved job as his players fell to a 2-1 loss.

United could’ve all but wrapped up qualification into the next round had they won but unfortunately they put in the kind of performance that leaves fans struggling for optimism.

Not even the strongest Solskjaer supporters could defend him and it now seems to be the beginning of the end for him.

To make matters worse, the Red Devils now seem to have picked up a knock to a key starting XI player.

‌ ‌ OGS confirms Lindelof had a 'bad back'. ‌ ‌ — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) November 4, 2020

Axel Tuanzebe started the clash vs Basaksehir but even he couldn’t stop the team from falling behind.

In fact, the young centre-back picked up a yellow card and was subsequently substituted off at half-time.

Scott McTominay came in as his replacement, with Nemanja Matic dropping into the defence to stop Basaksehir score anymore.

When the substitution was made, many wondered why Lindelof wasn’t brought on but now that’s been made clear by Solskjaer.

The former Molde man must’ve felt that leaving the Swede off the bench too was too risky and so kept him on in case of an emergency.

United have had some world class goalkeepers over the years and some entertaining ones too. Take our quiz below to find out how much you know about United’s number 1’s, past and present.