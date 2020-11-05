Rio Ferdinand calls for someone to be held accountable for poor defending

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has publicly blasted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men for their performance vs Istanbul Basaksehir after the shambolic defeat.

The former centre-back was shocked with some of the defending his saw, particularly the way the team conceded the first goal.

United went behind early to Basaksehir after the hosts counter attacked brilliantly following a corner from the away team.

Solskjaer’s men somehow forgot to leave anyone at the back to defend against any potential danger and that’s exactly what was exploited.

Demba Ba was given free reign, running happily from the halfway line to the Red Devils’ goal with no one to oppose him.

The goals against us….please tell me someone is going nuts in that changing room and people are being made accountable. The shape of the team when we lose the ball for the 1st goal 🤬😱🤯#mufc pic.twitter.com/V7aq0rvBYL — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 4, 2020

Some people have blamed Solskjaer for the mess, claiming it’s down to the manager and his staff in regards to setting up his side.

Others, like Ferdinand, focus more on the players and how no one took responsibility to ensure there was cover.

Manchester United took a short corner and attempted to circulate the ball enough before crossing it in.

The problem lies in how when they were circulating and interchanging their positions, no one recognised the obvious danger and made sure they stayed put.

It’s safe to say it was amateurish defending to say the least and eventually cost United the result.

