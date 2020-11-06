Manchester United players raise doubts over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United’s stars reportedly have some concerns in regards to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s methods as pressure mounts on him after a series of poor results.

The legendary Norwegian could soon find himself without a job with the number of fans calling for his head continuing to grow.

Anything short of a win over Everton this Saturday should put serious pressure on the board to pull the trigger, particularly with Mauricio Pochettino waiting in the wings.

United need to start climbing up the table as they currently sit in 15th place after what has been a poor beginning to their campaign.

The former Molde man has insisted it’s nothing too alarming as his players started poorly during the last season too but that hasn’t alleviated concerns from the fans and apparently from the players neither.

According to The Athletic, the squad are fully committed to Solskjaer and are happy with the coaching but there are concerns with how their attack seems to lack cohesion.

The report goes on to claim there are dressing room sources who feel his ability at an elite level is being questioned as well.

It does not make for good reading for Solskjaer as there were some fans who were already concerned that the players like him but don’t respect him as a coach.

