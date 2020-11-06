Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that he has the full support of the club despite rumours that his job is under threat.

Speaking at today’s pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Goodison Park to face Everton, Solskjaer admitted that there had been ‘setbacks’ but he remained confident.

‘You have to be tough and mentally strong. We are the best and biggest club in the world. We didn’t expect anything but criticism [after Wednesday]. It is how you deal with it,’ Solskjaer said.

‘If I don’t trust my beliefs and values, my staff’s quality and my players’ quality, who else should?

‘I don’t look at one or two results and fall like a house of cards. But, yeah, setback definitely… there’s been too much made of not scoring against Arsenal and Chelsea, it’s not too long ago we were the best thing since sliced bread when you beat Leipzig and PSG, so there’s ups and downs in football and that’s just the way it has to be.

‘The club has been very positive. They’ve shown me their character and the strong leadership, so I’m looking to Saturday lunchtime kick-off, which is another matter.

‘I’ve always had a very good open honest and dialogue with the club. They have shown strong leadership and I’ve had good dialogue continually since I’ve come in. It’s sunny in Manchester today and I don’t expect the wind to turn.

‘There’s always pressure and expectation on us. I grew up here and became a man at Manchester United. I learned how to deal with good and bad times. You’re a top coach or manager when you win and bad one when you lose.’

