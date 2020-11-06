Roy Keane calls Sir Alex Ferguson a cheat in amazing video

A brilliant old video has re-emerged on Twitter this week of a Manchester United team bonding session involving Sir Alex Ferguson and Roy Keane.

The coaching staff, including Sir Alex and Steve McClaren, were taking on two teams of players in a trivia quiz.

Keane was in a team with class of ’92 legends Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, the Neville Brothers and David Beckham while another team included the likes of Teddy Sheringham, Paul Scholes and Denis Irwin.

The coaches’ team was clearly winning the competition and Keane is seen on the video to be getting increasingly frustrated, accusing the question master of changing the questions.

When Sir Alex delivers the correct answer to the final question, Keane storms away, accusing the manager and his team of being ‘cheating c—ts’.

The hilarious clip shows the competitive spirit and will to win of the then United captain, something that the current team is often accused of lacking today.

It also shows that Sir Alex was equally competitive, and always came out on top, even when it wasn’t just about football.

Old tape footage of a Manchester United team bonding table quiz from two decades ago. Good laugh watching Roy Keane lose the head as the coaching staff rack up all the correct answers. Keane believed the quiz to be fixed. He simply didn't like losing that man. pic.twitter.com/XePATxPp0A — Football Analysis (@obsessfooty) November 6, 2020

