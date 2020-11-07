Barcelona want to sell Ousmane Dembele in January

Manchester United’s attempts to sign a top-class right winger have been boosted this week after it was revealed that one of their top targets could be made available for sale in the January transfer window.

It was widely publicised that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target this summer was Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, but the club was unable to come close to the selling club’s £108 million asking price so they eventually turned their attentions to other targets.

It was reported that they attempted to sign Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele but the deal broke down. There were two theories as to why it collapsed; some reports said it was because Barcelona wished to sell, whereas United wanted to take him on loan due to concerns over his injury record.

Others claimed that the player himself refused the move and chose to stay in Spain, thus angering the Catalans, who were desperate to raise funds to buy former United man, Memphis Depay.

It was reported here early last month that Barcelona are keen to try to sell Dembele again in January and are looking at a figure of around £45 million. A new report from Mundo Deportivo yesterday confirmed that situation.

‘Barça would like to be able to control Dembélé’s future, who ends his contract in 2022, so that he does not get to next summer one year from being free.

‘But the Frenchman for now is reluctant to renew and, therefore, Barça are seriously considering transferring him this winter.

‘The problem is that in a pandemic context and in winter, it seems unlikely that an offer will arrive for him.’

One thing that may encourage United to go in for Dembele is that he has played some football for Barça this season – albeit mostly from the bench – as he edges back to full fitness. He has been particularly impressive in the Champions League, with two goals and an assist in just 117 minutes of football so far.

Barça may be tempted to drop their price even lower and something around the £35 million mark would surely make it a tempting deal for the Red Devils, even though they have bought two young right wingers, Facu Pellistri and Amad Diallo, since the deal for the Frenchman collapsed.

