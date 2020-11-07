Bruno Fernandes’ brilliant statistics show he is world class

Bruno Fernandes put in a man-of-the-match performance for Manchester United against Everton this lunchtime at a time when the side – and his manager – needed him the most.

In winning the match, Fernandes scored two goals and provided an assist for Edinson Cavani. He also registered some incredible statistics.

The 26-year-old made 22 final third passes, had six shots (three on target), made four ball recoveries and made three tackles.

Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Everton: 22 final third passes 6 shots (3 on target) 4 ball recoveries 3 tackles won 2 goals 1 assist A unique and brilliant player. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/XyKNHnIx4U — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 7, 2020

Fernandes has now scored five goals and registered three assists in seven games for United so far this season – an incredible record.

Bruno is on five goals and two assists in seven games in the league, a goal/assist every 75 minutes. pic.twitter.com/OPF9Xjzl2v — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) November 7, 2020

(This was tweeted at half-time, before his second-half assist).

Since he arrived at Old Trafford in January, Fernandes has scored more away goals than any other player in the Premier League.

No player in the Premier League has scored more goals away from home than Bruno Fernandes since he came to United [sky] — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) November 7, 2020

In addition, since Fernandes made his Premier League debut, only Mohamed Salah, with 14, has scored more goals than his 13 and no player has registered as many assists (Fernandes now has 10).

Since Bruno Fernandes made his Premier League debut, only Mohamed Salah (14) has scored more goals than his 13. No player has registered as many assists (9). Some player. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QuC6VRfhml — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 7, 2020

Another statistic that emerged today is that Fernandes has more goal involvements (goals or assists) in his first 10 Premier League away matches than any player in the league’s history – 10 goals and five assists.

⚽️ 10 goals 🎯 4 assists Bruno Fernandes has more goal involvements in his first 10 Premier League away matches than any player in the league's history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8PbWEO7otm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 7, 2020

(This was also tweeted before his second half assist)

There have been those – notably José Mourinho – who have labelled Fernandes a penalty merchant but statistics show that no Premier League midfielder has scored more non-penalty goals than the Portuguese international since he joined United in January.

Bruno Fernandes has scored 7 Premier League non-penalty goals since making his debut. No midfielder has scored more in that period. Merchant. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xk2xFPjHPA — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 7, 2020

And finally, another statistician noted that Fernandes now has 30 goal involvements from his first 33 games for United – a sensational return.

Bruno Fernandes now has 30 goals involvements in 33 games for Manchester United. Ridiculous numbers 😮 pic.twitter.com/8FE1DVjymJ — utdreport (@utdreport) November 7, 2020

Fernandes has absolutely transformed this United side since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon and could well become one of the greatest legends at Old Trafford if he continues to perform the way he has in his first year.

