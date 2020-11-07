Manchester United star Harry Maguire’s performance vs Everton may have gone under the radar a little but the statistics suggest he had a remarkable match.

The club captain gets plenty of criticism whenever there’s something wrong with the defence but there was nothing anyone could blame him for today.

United didn’t keep the clean-sheet but they had to defend resiliently to come out on top of a tenacious Everton side.

Maguire has had his fair share of troubles off the pitch and even on it at the start of the season but has slowly grown as the matches went on.

His best performance of the campaign was against Everton today and it was badly needed given the amount of pressure on the players and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

‌ ‌ Harry Maguire‘s game by numbers vs. Everton: ‌ ‌ 100% tackles won 86% pass accuracy 7 clearances 4 ball recoveries 4 aerials won 1 interception 0 fouls ‌ ‌ Colossal. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/tMOt0G5ZSy ‌ ‌ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 7, 2020

