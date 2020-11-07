Manchester United fans didn’t let Fred’s performance vs Everton escape after he put in a remarkable shift in the crucial victory.
Bruno Fernandes was the centre of attention after grabbing a brace and an assist in the 3-1 hammering of the Toffees but plenty recognised the efforts of others.
Fred, Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire were all rightfully praised but it was the first of them who arguably put in the best display of the three.
The Brazilian midfielder rose to the occasion once again, reminding everyone what he brings to an engine room that has become star-studded under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.
Tenacious, quick in the tackle and has the stamina of three, Fred has reclaimed his position in the starting XI and is unlikely to lose it anytime soon.
McTominay was also admired in midfield but it’s safe to say it was Fred who stood out more and deservedly so.
On paper, a midfield trio of Bruno, Fred and Paul Pogba is arguably the strongest but there remain question marks over its balance and chemistry.
Nonetheless, it’s up to Solskjaer to find a way to fit his best players into the starting XI without compromising on their talent.
At the moment, there’s no decline in Fred’s ability and he is excelling in his role as a relentless destroyer.