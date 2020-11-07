Manchester United fans didn’t let Fred’s performance vs Everton escape after he put in a remarkable shift in the crucial victory.

Bruno Fernandes was the centre of attention after grabbing a brace and an assist in the 3-1 hammering of the Toffees but plenty recognised the efforts of others.

Fred, Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire were all rightfully praised but it was the first of them who arguably put in the best display of the three.

The Brazilian midfielder rose to the occasion once again, reminding everyone what he brings to an engine room that has become star-studded under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.

Tenacious, quick in the tackle and has the stamina of three, Fred has reclaimed his position in the starting XI and is unlikely to lose it anytime soon.

‌ ‌ Fred appreciation tweet ‌ ‌ He's been all over the pitch today! Solid at the back and some great passes going forwards pic.twitter.com/zWosnqUBzn ‌ ‌ — DILLINGER 👹 (@DillanMUFC) November 7, 2020

‌ ‌ Fred has been great today. Appreciation post for him 👏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/0Y2mJzx1mT ‌ ‌ — Farzanah (@MissF_mufc1) November 7, 2020

‌ ‌ Dropped when in super form Didn't cry about it to the media Continued to train hard Got his position back and is looking even better ‌ ‌ Fred appreciation tweet 🇧🇷 ‌ ‌ — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) November 7, 2020

‌ ‌ Thought Fred & McTominay were both outstanding defensively today in the double pivot in midfield 💪🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/BxPgbyyzgJ ‌ ‌ — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) November 7, 2020

‌ ‌ The influence that Fred has on this team continues to go under the radar. An inspired performance in that midfield again today alongside McTominay. He stood out more than anyone else in the middle of the park! ‌ ‌ — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) November 7, 2020

‌ ‌ My thoughts on win vs Everton ‌ ‌ – Bruno is a joy to watch. 2 goals + 1 assist for him today ‌ ‌ – I can't praise Fred and McTominay enough. Both were engines today and played extremely well ‌ ‌ – Maguire stood up and played a massive part in our win today. Needs to do more often ‌ ‌ — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) November 7, 2020

McTominay was also admired in midfield but it’s safe to say it was Fred who stood out more and deservedly so.

On paper, a midfield trio of Bruno, Fred and Paul Pogba is arguably the strongest but there remain question marks over its balance and chemistry.

Nonetheless, it’s up to Solskjaer to find a way to fit his best players into the starting XI without compromising on their talent.

At the moment, there’s no decline in Fred’s ability and he is excelling in his role as a relentless destroyer.

