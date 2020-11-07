Manchester United fans appreciate Fred’s performance vs Everton
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans appreciate Fred’s performance vs Everton

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans didn’t let Fred’s performance vs Everton escape after he put in a remarkable shift in the crucial victory.

Bruno Fernandes was the centre of attention after grabbing a brace and an assist in the 3-1 hammering of the Toffees but plenty recognised the efforts of others.

Fred, Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire were all rightfully praised but it was the first of them who arguably put in the best display of the three.

The Brazilian midfielder rose to the occasion once again, reminding everyone what he brings to an engine room that has become star-studded under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.

Tenacious, quick in the tackle and has the stamina of three, Fred has reclaimed his position in the starting XI and is unlikely to lose it anytime soon.

McTominay was also admired in midfield but it’s safe to say it was Fred who stood out more and deservedly so.

On paper, a midfield trio of Bruno, Fred and Paul Pogba is arguably the strongest but there remain question marks over its balance and chemistry.

Nonetheless, it’s up to Solskjaer to find a way to fit his best players into the starting XI without compromising on their talent.

At the moment, there’s no decline in Fred’s ability and he is excelling in his role as a relentless destroyer.

United have had some world class goalkeepers over the years and some entertaining ones too. Take our quiz below to find out how much you know about United’s number 1’s, past and present.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus