Manchester United fans stunned by Bruno Fernandes’ performance vs Everton

Manchester United fans were clearly blown away by Bruno Fernandes’ performance vs Everton during what was a crucial win when all things are considered.

The Portuguese magician was talismanic in his role for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, scoring a brace and grabbing an assist in the 3-1 victory.

United were under all sorts of pressure after their back to back defeats to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir but they managed to come up with the goods in the end.

Solskjaer’s job isn’t safe just yet but the win over the Toffees buys him a little time and given that time comes during the international break, it was even more important to get all three points.

After all, the talk around the Red Devils would’ve been all about his potential sacking over a two week period, which would only enhance the negativity.

Bruno after seeing comparisons with Rodriguez: #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/jcpbVG6Lvw — IYAWO VDB FERNANDES 🌕💜 (@_nseobong) November 7, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is a cheat code — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) November 7, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is the first player able to give assist that are so good that you don’t need to touch them. #maestro #assist+++ — Louis Saha (@louissaha) November 7, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is WORLD CLASS. I can see why rival fans hate him. He's absolutely brilliant! — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) November 7, 2020

How can you not think Bruno Fernandes is the best player in the team? He could have had his hattrick but decided to assist Cavani to boost his confidencepic.twitter.com/P0BBRDtrAx — Mohamad. (@UtdMohamad) November 7, 2020

Bruno Fernandes would’ve probably got his hattrick if he took the shot but he decides to give Cavani his first United goal instead. Selfless leader! — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) November 7, 2020

Not only was Bruno absolutely determined to get the win for his side but he ran himself into the ground in the process, which showed he deserved the result even more.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has been absolutely stunning since his arrival from Portugal and is now arguably the club’s best player.

He hasn’t made errors in the sense of how David de Gea has in the past and he’s certainly more consistent and influential than Paul Pogba, who are his only real competitors for that label.

