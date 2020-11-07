Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts fixture congestion for two key injuries vs Everton

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has blasted the fixture congestion his side have faced after two of his stars may have picked up long-term injuries.

The legendary Norwegian oversaw a hard-fought win over Everton as he attempts to get his team to kick start their season in the Premier League.

United have been far too inconsistent and were sitting in 15th place before they took apart Carlo Ancelotti’s men 3-1.

Bruno Fernandes was the star of the show, grabbing a brace and handing Edinson Cavani his first goal for the club on a plate.

However, the crucial victory came at a price with both Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford potentially ruled out for a long period.

Solskjær: "These boys deserve better. Luke Shaw has got injured because of it [fixture congestion]. It's a hamstring which might be a long one and Marcus Rashford might be struggling." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 7, 2020

Manchester United had played on a late kick-off vs Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday night but were forced to play an early kick-off on Saturday, leaving little room for rest and recovery.

Solskjaer had also revealed the team only returned to Manchester on Thursday so it’s unlikely any real training was done between the two fixtures.

It makes it all the more impressive United battled with Everton all the way until the end and came up with the 3-1 win.

There’s still some way to go before Solskjaer’s job is safe but at least there are some easy fixtures on paper when the international break is over.

