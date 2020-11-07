Fans’ player ratings: Everton 1-3 Manchester United

Manchester United fans on The United Peoples TV Discord server have been awarding their player ratings for the side’s 3-1 win against Everton this lunchtime. Here is a selection of some of their thoughts:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 5 – Didn’t have much to do, probably should’ve saved Everton’s goal but fairly quiet from our goalkeeper tonight, which is a good thing (posted by JoeGosh).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Did well. However, was a little at fault for the opposition’s goal (posted by Harshdatar45)

Victor Lindelof 7 – Great reading of the game and handled Calvert-Lewin well after their first goal. Still needs to work out how to handle physical strikers (posted by Prim3Tim3)

Harry Maguire 8 – Although many United fans don’t like him much as a player and criticise him a lot, you just can’t really criticise this performance. Extremely good in the air, dominating when the crosses came in, especially in the dying minutes when we needed a strong defence (posted by karamad19)

Luke Shaw 8 – Covered the ground really well while he was on the pitch – kept James silent and got an assist for his cross (posted by Bhargav_93)

Scott McTominay 7 – Solid in helping the defence. That is where we want to see him, not on the right side of midfield (posted by Kisio86)

Fred 8 – Fred is brilliant workhorse, doesn’t matter who else is playing in midfield, he seems like a permanent feature with his workrate (posted by trinity’s.child)

Juan Mata 5 – Was totally nowhere to be found on the pitch. Proves that he cannot play right wing against good teams and can do only good against teams who sit back and don’t press a lot (posted by Depressed Patron)

Bruno Fernandes 9 – 2 goals and 1 assist and that too without a single penalty. Saves Ole’s job yet again. Showed what a leader must be like on the pitch (posted by Depressed Patron)

Marcus Rashford 6 – Needs to improve his finishing. Wasted 2 chances (posted by Harshdatar45)

Anthony Martial 6 – Nothing to shout about, almost invisible in this game (posted by Kisio86)

Substitutes

Axel Tuanzebe 7 – Did well while playing in an unnatural position. Shutdown Iwobi and Coleman (posted by Prim3Tim3)

Paul Pogba 5 – He was subbed on and then the game ended, no complaints from anyone I don’t think (posted by JoeGosh)

Edinson Cavani 7 – Didn’t get much time to make the impact as a sub but he still did it with his first goal for us (posted by Depressed Patron).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 8 – Went to his trusted XI and got the desired result (posted by Prim3Tim3)

To contribute to the next Fans Player Ratings article, join the UPTV Discord server here. It costs nothing and it’s easy to use.