Bruno Fernandes’ statistics show he’s more than just a goalscorer

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has often been accused of just scoring penalties and having nothing else to offer but the statistics suggest he must be considered one of the best in the league.

The Portuguese magician puts in rather ridiculous numbers, even when his penalty goals are taken out of the equation so it’s high time he gets the respect he deserves.

Bruno joined the club just this January, though it feels as though he’s been around for much longer due to a combination of the length of the last season and how quickly he adjusted to his new surroundings.

It’s not an exaggeration to say the former Sporting Lisbon man saved United during the last campaign and it’s likely he saved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer too.

Even recently, the legendary Norwegian’s job is on the line due to a poor start to the season and Bruno managed to relieve some pressure by grabbing a brace and an assist vs Everton in the 3-1 win.

Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League (20/21): ☆ 2nd in chances created ☆ 2nd in passes into the box ☆ 3rd in progressive passes ☆ 3rd in through passes ☆ 3rd in goal contributions ☆ 4th in final third passes ☆ 5th in shot-creating actions Portuguese Magnifico. pic.twitter.com/HGSj4hizmB — UtdArena (@utdarena) November 8, 2020

These stats show Bruno is more than just a penalty taker or even a goal scorer, rather he deserves more respect for being a playmaker and being one of the best in the league in that role.

It’s certainly helpful and remarkable that he has a brilliant goalscoring record on top of that but he’s not often given credit for his ability on the ball.

Some of that blame may lie in how often he gives the ball away but anyone watching him would recognise it’s because of how frequently he plays the dangerous or risky pass no one else would attempt.

