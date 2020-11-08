Everton match puts the spotlight on Anthony Martial’s league form

Manchester United star Anthony Martial‘s form in the Premier League is cause for concern after a toothless display vs Everton.

While he has grabbed two goals and an assist in three appearances in the Champions League, he hasn’t had quite the same impact domestically.

Martial was United’s leading goalscorer for United last season after putting in the best numbers of his career to date.

In this campaign, however, he hasn’t looked as prolific just yet and the statistics are quite damning and revealing.

Martial hasn’t looked any poorer than some of his teammates in what has been an inconsistent start to the season from the Red Devils overall.

Anthony Martial is the only striker in the Premier League this season to have failed to produce both a shot on target and failed to create a single chance for his teammates (among all strikers with 90+ mins played). 289 minutes and counting… pic.twitter.com/zIVXh2NYtn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 7, 2020

It’s strange to see such a shocking statistic as the one above because Martial hasn’t looked as poor to the naked eye as it is suggesting.

If anything, in most of the matches he hasn’t started, Manchester United haven’t looked as dangerous or capable upfront.

Perhaps Martial is dropping too deep for his own good but that still doesn’t explain the lack of chances created either.

Nonetheless, United can’t afford to have a striker make four appearances for them and neither get a shot on target nor create for his teammates so he will have to pick up his league form.

