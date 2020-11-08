Is it true?: Looking into how often Donny van de Beek has played

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has often defended his use of Donny van de Beek this season amid calls from fans to use the player more often.

The legendary Norwegian has praised the young midfielder many times but the amount of minutes he plays is not reflective of that praise.

In fact, Solskjaer has hit back at claims of misuse over Van de Beek and has insisted his time will come.

The former Ajax man was United’s first signing of the summer and yet hasn’t played as often as many had anticipated he would.

Van de Beek himself hasn’t complainned and insisted he is happy to rise to the challenge of starting from zero at his new club but that hasn’t quelled fans’ concerns.

Percentage of Total Minutes Played: 83.8% – Maguire 81.4% – Shaw 80.6% – Wan-Bissaka 79.9% – Rashford 75.5% – Lindelöf 72.9% – Fernandes 68.5% – McTominay 67.0% – Fred 50.4% – Martial 49.3% – Pogba 40.5% – Mata 37.9% – Matic 35.2% – DONNY VAN DE BEEK Tough start. pic.twitter.com/eC0J4yZ08F — UtdArena (@utdarena) November 8, 2020

Playing less than Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic is cause for concern in and of itself but what adds to the strangeness of it all is Manchester United’s form this season.

In the Premier League in particular, Solskjaer’s men have been inconsistent and that often begs the question of why something new isn’t being tried, specifically in the shape of Van de Beek.

Given United’ struggles in breaking down teams, it would make sense to use the 23 year old as he is remarkable at finding space.

Nonetheless, it is still early in the season so the hope is Solskjaer isn’t holding back Van de Beek and by the time the run in comes around, he would’ve made plenty more appearances.

