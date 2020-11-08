Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed why Mason Greenwood did not travel to Liverpool for yesterday’s clash with Everton at Goodison Park, but question marks remain.

Many fans were shocked to learn that the 19-year-old had not been included in the squad amidst recent rumours of disciplinary problems.

But speaking to BT Sport after the match, the boss insisted that Greenwood ‘wasn’t feeling well last night.’

‘He looked well in training, he looked OK. But then he reported he was not well and can’t travel.’

It is a somewhat curious explanation for the player’s absence for the second time this season.

Greenwood was also not selected for two consecutive matches against Newcastle and PSG in October. When asked then for the reason, Solskjaer said ‘I can’t declare medical stuff can I? We hope it’s just a niggle and we don’t want to take any chances with him and hopefully at the weekend it’ll be fine again.’

He then played just seven minutes of the following game against Chelsea, even though United desperately needed a goal.

Against Arsenal, Greenwood was subbed off when United were again needing to score and he was not selected for last week’s Champions League match in Istanbul.

Gareth Southgate has also not selected Greenwood for his England squad this week. The young star had been dropped from the squad following an incident in Iceland when he and Manchester City’s Phil Foden allegedly brought women to their hotel room, in violation of COVID rules.

There have been a number of rumours about Greenwood circulating in recent weeks, including a story that he and Brandon Williams went out partying the night before the Newcastle match and that he has been discliplined for being constantly late for training.

The manager has scoffed at those reports during press conferences, yet his somewhat cloak and dagger explanations of Greenwood’s absences have not helped to dissuade football conspiracy theorists from believing that something of a disciplinary and/or personal nature is going on with the young forward.

