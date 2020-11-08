Life is never quite the same without a Paul Pogba transfer rumour, so it is no surprise that a new round of ‘will he, won’t he’ news cycles has already begun.

Pogba has long been associated with a move to either Real Madrid or a return to his former club, Juventus, but the former appeared to have given up the fight and turned their attentions to the player dubbed ‘the new Pogba’, Rennes’ 17-year-old prodigy Eduardo Camavinga.

While los Blancos’ head coach Zinedine Zidane remains an ardent admirer of Pogba, United’s asking price, reported to have been in excess of £100 million in the summer, made any kind of move impossible after the onset of the pandemic. Camavinga was thus targeted and was expected to join the club in June.

However, according to Spanish outlet AS, the Spanish club are plotting a u-turn and switching their attentions back to the 27-year-old after Calciomercato.it reported this week that Pogba could be available for around €60-€65 million (£54-£58m) in the summer.

‘Although his signing was ruled out by Madrid in recent times, the French media represented by Raiola does not lose hope of him wearing white. Hence his recent words (“It would be a dream”).

‘Events, the bad form of his team and the fact that he has only one year left on his contract next summer, is causing Pogba’s price to fall.’

‘On the contrary, Camavinga’s price is very much on the rise and there is a real auction among the main teams in Europe for him (PSG and Juventus are the main contenders, along with Madrid).

‘Pogba, 27, still has the best of his career ahead of him. Camavinga, at 17, is anyone’s guess.

‘The United player is a reality and that of Rennes is a project.’

AS then goes on to explain that despite Pogba’s high salary, his global marketability means that it is a good investment.

‘Pogba is, according to the latest ranking prepared by Forbes magazine (2019), the footballer that earns the fourth most money on the planet for advertising after Cristiano, Messi and Neymar.’

