Didier Deschamps insists Paul Pogba is at discomfort with Manchester United

France manager Didier Deschamps has stunningly claimed there’s no way Paul Pogba can be happy with what’s going on with him on a club level.

The talented midfielder has struggled to impose himself this season at Manchester United, often finding himself on the bench for important clashes.

While Bruno Fernandes was tearing Everton apart with a brace and an assist, Pogba was on the sidelines, hoping for a chance to make an impact.

It’s a stark contrast of two players who are meant to be of equal quality and Deschamps has wasted no time in voicing his concerns.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly won’t be pleased with what was said as there’s enough trouble going on at the minute at Old Trafford.

According to Sport Witness, Deschamps said: “Paul, I know him well and he knows the group well.

“He is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time, nor with his positioning.

“He is not in his best period, he has had a series of injuries and the Covid-19 which has hit him quite hard. He needs to find his rhythm.

“The match he had to make last month was good and consistent despite a lack of pace. We cannot however say that he is fulfilled in what he does at his club.

“With me, there is no such concern, but I try to manage it too. When a player is in discomfort in his club, obviously, he is happy to play for the France team.

“He will tell me about his feelings and as I know him very well, it will go in a positive direction. Even if it is also up to him to make all his efforts.”

It’s wholly inappropriate for a national manager to discuss what’s going on at club level for any of his players but to say it the way Deschamps has is even worse.

There is a history of Pogba or those around him stirring up trouble and to an extent that’s understandable but for the French manager to get caught into it is shocking.

Deschamps has a right to be concerned with his player’s form and fitness but it should come out in a manner that encourages the former Juventus man to push on and work hard, not seek a way out.

Additionally, discussing positioning is almost directly an attack at Solskjaer and his tactics which makes it all the more disturbing.

