Fred rises to the occasion, among the best in Europe

Manchester United star Fred has been remarkable this season, continuing on from his form in the last campaign and reminding fans just what he’s about.

The tenacious Brazilian is often overlooked because on paper he doesn’t appear to be the most attractive option.

However, his importance cannot be understated, particularly in a side often accused of not showing enough fight or working hard enough.

Paul Pogba is the global superstar, Bruno Fernandes the outspoken leader, Nemanja Matic the obvious holding midfielder and Scott McTominay is the local lad with potential.

Fred doesn’t necessarily fit any of those categories and yet he’s pushing the Portuguese magician all the way for the title of being United’s most in-form midfielder.

Fred is amongst the most intense pressers in Europe this season #mulive [@GoalAnalysis] pic.twitter.com/l4fSgYGMXm — utdreport (@utdreport) November 9, 2020

Fred was arguably the one Manchester United player who had a right to be upset with his game time given how he finished the last campaign.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man stepped up big time but once the new season began, he was suddenly old news.

However, Fred made no fuss about it, worked hard in training and took his opportunities when they came on the pitch.

In fact, he did well enough to keep Matic and Pogba on the bench and is even often the last person to be substituted if ever.

