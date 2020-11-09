Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considering performing a u-turn over a major decision around the team’s goalkeeping situation, according to a new report.

First choice keeper David de Gea’s understudy for many years has been Argentinian international Sergio Romero, with young pretender Dean Henderson having spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United.

This season, possibly due to De Gea’s erratic form at the end of the last, Solskjaer opted to keep Henderson as the Spaniard’s number two and Romero has been left in limbo after the club refused to sanction a deadline day loan deal to Everton.

Romero is not even registered in United’s Premier League and Champions League squads.

However, a report published by ESPN today claims that Solskjaer is considering reversing his decision, sending Henderson back out on loan in January and bringing Romero in from the cold.

‘Henderson is content with his role at the club for now but has been told by England manager Gareth Southgate he will need to play more regularly if he hopes to challenge Everton’s Jordan Pickford for the No.1 spot at the European Championships,’ the report explains.

‘It opens up the possibility that Henderson, who has started three games this season, could be allowed to secure a loan move in January to boost his chances of ousting Pickford, who has come under fire for his performances at Goodison Park, before the tournament.

‘Henderson’s temporary departure would increase Romero’s chances of having to stay put until at least the summer when he could be a free agent.

‘There is interest in the Argentina international at home and abroad ahead of a possible move in January but United are unlikely to make a decision until Henderson’s immediate future is resolved.’

The fact that the idea is being contemplated suggests that Solskjaer is confident enough that De Gea’s inconsistencies are behind him and that he can be relied upon to man the fort in the vast majority of the season’s games.

But this means that if the Spaniard has another dip in form, Solskjaer will be left without his preferred replacement and would instead have to rely on a player who may not feel fully committed to United after his wife publicly suggested he feels betrayed by the way the club has treated him over recent months.

It also speaks to strange inconsistency and/or favouritism if United were to bend over backward to help one goalkeeper try to win a place in his international side, whilst on the other hand effectively sabotaging the chances of another loyal servant – Romero, who has made 96 appearances for Argentina – of reaching his 100th international cap.

