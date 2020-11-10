Eric Cantona remains as enigmatic as ever with new Instagram post

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has had another ‘seagull’ moment.

The enigmatic star went down in football history when in January 1995 he kung-fu kicked a heckling Crystal Palace fan after he had been sent off at Selhurst Park.

After successfully appealing a two-week prison sentence for the attack, Cantona stunned the assembled press by simply saying ‘when seagulls follow the trawler it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea.’

And it would seem that 25 years on, the Frenchman has lost nothing of his penchant for mysterious poetic philosophy.

On his latest Instagram post, a stylish sepia close-up selfie, Cantona has simply commented ‘Don’t sit down ‘cause I’ve moved your chair’.

The sentence is the title of a song by the Arctic Monkeys from their 2011 album ‘Suck it and see’.

The Frenchman also baffled an audience of the world’s greatest footballers in 2019 when he was awarded the UEFA President’s award before the 2019/20 Champions League draw in Moscow.

Dressed again in a flat cap and a red shirt, he quoted Shakespeare’s King Lear, saying ‘as flies to wanton boys we are for the gods’.

Cantona is an outspoken opponent of the Glazer family’s ownership of United and has vowed never to return to the club as long as they are there.

