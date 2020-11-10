Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has parted company with superagent Mino Raiola, according to ESPN.

Lingard signed up with Raiola in January, at a time when the former pizza chef was embroiled in a bitter war of words with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

This caused an outburst of both outrage and merriment – outrage that a loyal United player would align himself with an agent who was publicly belittling United but merriment from the huge number of fans who welcomed the idea of Lingard leaving the club.

As it turned out, other than a brief flirtation with José Mourinho at Spurs there were no serious offers for Lingard and he remained at United.

And now, reporter Rob Dawson’s sources say that the pair have already decided to part company.

‘Lingard has been working with Raiola, who also represents United teammate Paul Pogba, since the start of the year but will now be managed entirely by family members and other close associates,’ Dawson writes.

‘The decision was mutual and Raiola remains on good terms with Lingard and his team.

‘The 27-year-old … has entered the final year of the four-year contract he signed in April 2017.

‘United hold an option to extend the deal by an additional 12 months until the summer of 2022 but sources have told ESPN it has yet to be triggered.

‘Lingard is open to staying at Old Trafford but is also eager to play more regular football after falling down the pecking order under Solskjaer.’

It is almost certain that United will trigger the extension to the Warrington-born player’s contract and club sources have already reportedly said that they will only sell him at a premium due to the fact that he is an English academy graduate.

However, if both parties do then decide it is better for him to move on, the transaction is likely to be much less complicated and cheaper for his new club without Raiola’s involvement and commission.

