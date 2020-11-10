Luke Shaw faces spell on the sidelines after Everton win

Manchester United are set to be without Luke Shaw for a crucial period of time after picking up a knock vs Everton.

The talented Englishman has once again suffered an injury just when he was beginning to hit form and will be forced to fight for his position in the starting XI when he returns.

After all, Alex Telles is now available for selection after recovering from Covid-19 and the hope is he returns from his international duty with Brazil fit and ready.

The former Porto man will be harder to displace than Brandon Williams so Shaw will have to be ready to hit the ground running.

The former Southampton man picked up his injury during the 3-1 victory over the Toffees which was a match he grabbed a brilliant assist in and seemed ready to go on a run of good form.

According to the club’s official website, Shaw is out for a month with a hamstring injury, meaning he could miss up to six matches with West Brom, Southampton, West Ham, Istanbul Basaksehir, Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig all facing the Red Devils in that period.

Telles already gave fans a taste of what’s to come and it’s safe to say they’re excited to see more.

