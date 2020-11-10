Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a massive problem to sort out at the club if he wants to enjoy long-term success as evidenced by statistics from the last season.

The legendary Norwegian was in charge for a full campaign for the first time last year and it’s safe to say the third-place finish represented progress.

However, there are many who feel that same feat will be more difficult to achieve this season and it won’t be enough to keep him in the job.

Solskjaer’s side have been often accused of being mentally weak and being tactically inept at breaking down stubborn, defensive teams.

The statistic below suggests both those accusations could be true and it’s down to the former striker to iron those problems out if he still wants to be at the helm next season.

‌ ‌ The winning net xG value can be split further: ‌ ‌ +1.33 – winning by more than 1 goal +0.91 – winning by 1 goal ‌ ‌ We end up playing even better when we're winning by more than 1. Essentially this team can pull away from teams if they go 1-0 up but they struggle to fight back. ‌ ‌ — UtdArena (@utdarena) November 10, 2020

Manchester United cannot rely on confidence to win matches and must be set up better for success.

Due to the squad’s character often being criticised for being weak, playing well only on confidence is detrimental for any side and could explain why Solskjaer’s men are often so inconsistent.

The difference in xG between drawing and winning is also remarkable and could suggest how if United are facing a defensive team they struggle to break them down.

It’s only after leading, when the opposition break out of their shell in an attempt to equalise, does the xG jump tremendously, when it would be easier to break the team down.

