Waiting on the wings: Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job can never truly be safe

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a right to feel as though he has to constantly look over his shoulder as rumours over Mauricio Pochettino refuse to die down.

The Argentine manager is seen as the ideal person to take over should the legendary Norwegian fail to meet expectations.

Solskjaer’s position as manager has been under threat after United’s less than remarkable start to the campaign.

The win over Everton just before the international break has bought him some time but any less than favourable results will put him right back under pressure.

Pochettino hasn’t had a job since leaving Tottenham and, from the outside looking in, it seems he’s waiting for the perfect position before jumping back into management.

According to Ornstein, who was speaking on Tifo Podcast’s Youtube channel, the Red Devils both publicly and privately back Solskjaer and have no plans to replace him at the moment.

However, things can change quickly in football and Pochettino is available and is in no rush for a new job, keeping a close eye at what happens at Old Trafford.

The noise coming out of Manchester United can never be truly trusted and it’s stunning that so far those in charge haven’t come out to publicly back Solskjaer if they truly felt he was the right man in charge.

United have had some world class goalkeepers over the years and some entertaining ones too. Take our quiz below to find out how much you know about United’s number 1’s, past and present.