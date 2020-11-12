Dimitar Berbatov warns of ‘real embarrassment’ for Man United

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov is not convinced that Saturday’s win against Everton means that the side has turned a corner and that problems have been resolved.

There were widespread rumours that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was facing the sack had the Red Devils lost the game, but they ran out 3-1 winners and the Norwegian’s job appears to be safe.

However, in his Betfair column, Berbatov suggested that nothing had really changed as a result of the victory on Merseyside.

‘Once again in the face of adversity United got the three points.

‘The boys reacted in the best way possible but for me this is the problem. They perform really well in a must-win game but then they go on and have another dip and have to deal with the pressure again.

‘Why can’t they just be consistent and perform like they did against Everton every week?

‘It’s like United need to be under pressure to produce a winning performance.

‘But there’s only so long you can operate like that – they won’t produce the win every time the pressure is piled on.

Berbatov insists the problem is not that the manager has lost the dressing room.

‘I still think the players believe in Solskjaer and they like him. I think he has their trust and they have his.

‘I believe they’re still playing for the manager and they all like each other. But sometimes that’s not enough and to be 14th in the table isn’t good for United.’

The former Bulgarian international believes that one of the biggest problems that Solskjaer’s United face is to play well when they are losing, a theory that is backed up by new statistics that were analysed by The Peoples Person this week.

‘There’s something that just isn’t working right in games when they are losing. The problem for me is, sometimes when they don’t have the ball they have a lack of mobility to chase and get the ball back,’ Berbatov said.

He also suggested that Solskjaer should not be using fixture congestion as an excuse for poor performances.

‘United have faced fixture congestion for many years … [they] are used to playing in the Premier League, Europe and in the cups – we used to win them all as well.

‘There can be no excuses, the situation is the same for everyone else, the performances are just not consistent enough.

‘They need to improve sooner rather than later because other teams will get a head of them and they could become a real embarrassment.’

