Donny van de Beek has no problem waiting for his opportunity to shine

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek has insisted he will be patient in regards to regularly appearing in the starting XI amid rumours of unrest.

The talented Dutchman himself has never hinted at being unhappy with his minutes and has been nothing but respectful and full of manners.

However, perhaps due to United’s patchy form, fans have long called for Van de Beek to be handed more time to do damage in.

The former Ajax man has largely been used as a substitute so far but has still impressed in what little minutes he’s played.

He’s impressed enough that some supporters have become increasingly frustrated with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for not playing someone who has cost the club £40m in the summer.

According to the club’s official website, Van de Beek said: “That I have to be patient, but also that I just have to continue with what I am doing.

“He’s seen that I have a good impact when I come into the field. My time is definitely coming. And when those opportunities come, I have to be there.

“I’m a patient person, but of course you go there [to United] to play as much as possible.

“I also think – in the minutes that I have made, in the times that I have come in – I have shown that I can add something to the team.”

It’s certainly the right attitude from Van de Beek and he admitted he understood when he came that he would be starting from scratch in terms of his status.

He knows he’ll have to earn the respect of his peers and the staff at Manchester United before he can regularly make starts.

However, given some of the form of some of the players, he must be wondering why he isn’t being given more opportunities to impress.

As patient as Van de Beek has been, it’s unlikely this brilliant attitude will last forever and Solskjaer must be careful not to see him get impatient.

United have had some world class goalkeepers over the years and some entertaining ones too. Take our quiz below to find out how much you know about United’s number 1’s, past and present.