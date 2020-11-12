Victor Lindelof reveals he’s been struggling with injury for weeks

Manchester United star Victor Lindelof has opened up on his recent injury trouble and it’s safe to say there’s cause for concern.

The ball-playing Swede has been in and out of the first-team over the last few matches with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting to a back injury.

This was revealed when United were losing to Istanbul Basaksehir and the legendary Norwegian brought on Scott McTominay for Axel Tuanzebe when Lindelof was on the bench.

The decision left fans baffled at the time as the hardworking Scotsman and even Nemanja Matic filled in at centre-back during various points of the game.

Supporters thought this would mean it’d be a while before they’d see the former Benfica man in the starting XI again but he played in the next fixture vs Everton and could be involved with Sweden.

According to Metro, Lindelof said: “The back feels okay. I’ve been having problems for a few weeks. I’ve struggled through the matches there’s been.

“It’s nice that I got a few days off now where there has only been treatment and I really tried to rest. It felt good in training today.

“Hopefully there should be no problems. If they want me to play, I will try to play and see how it feels. Then after that we will see how the back will be.”

A back injury that occasionally acts up is of real concern as it sounds like the kind of thing Rio Ferdinand and Robin van Persie struggled with in their careers.

The two Manchester United greats never fully recovered from that type of knock and consistently felt it with the former often taking injections to deal with the pain.

Hopefully Lindelof won’t go through the same thing but it is a little concerning he’s willing to play through the pain barrier and could potentially aggravate it.

