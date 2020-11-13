Man United fans cast surprise result in ‘best lone striker’ vote

Manchester United fans have been voting in an online poll for who they would choose to be the side’s lone striker for the season.

Followers of The Peoples Person Facebook Page were asked ‘If you had to choose just one of United’s current forwards to play as the lone striker every game for the rest of the season, guaranteed fully fit, who would you choose?’

They were then given the choice of Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford.

Surprisingly, almost half (710) of more than 1,500 voters chose Greenwood, with Cavani in second place (507), Rashford in third (230) and Martial coming last (81).

Comments in support of Greenwood included:

‘His finishing is amazing and will just get better and better with more playing time up top.’

‘Greenwood all day every day…..there is something about that kid that I just love.’

‘Only one with a striker’s instinct and raw talent.’

Comments in support of Cavani included:

‘Cavani is the only proper penalty box predator out of the four of them.’

‘Cavani has been one of Europe’s top scorers for a decade now, most definitely Cavani up front, Greenwood as sub.’

‘We have only one number 9 and when fully fit no-one can match him and it’s Cavani.’

Comments in support of Rashford included:

‘Only Rashford can play alone up front mostly because he chases down every ball due to his energy levels and speed.’

And comments in support of Martial included:

‘Tony fully fit and in form. You’ve seen what he was like when Bruno came in last season.’

It is perhaps a reaction to recent results that the man selected by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as first choice to lead the line for the Red Devils came last with only 5% of the vote. Martial is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League this season, but has scored two in three Champions League outings.

United have had some world class goalkeepers over the years and some entertaining ones too. Take our quiz below to find out how much you know about United’s number 1’s, past and present.