Didier Deschamps says it’s ‘hard to take positives’ about Paul Pogba

France manager Didier Deschamps has spoken again publicly about Paul Pogba’s situation at Manchester United ahead of tonight’s Nations League tie with Portugal.

On Monday in the lead up to France’s friendly match against Finland, Deschamps had implied that his midfielder was unsettled at Old Trafford, saying ‘he is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time, nor with his positioning…We cannot … say that he is fulfilled in what he does at his club’ and that Pogba is ‘in discomfort in his club’.

Pogba then went on to put in a poor performance for France in that game, which les Bleus lost 2-0.

It was inevitable that Deschamps would be further questioned about Pogba following that performance and he had plenty to say again when interviewed by RMC Sportyesterday.

‘It’s hard to take positives. Obviously Paul isn’t in the best period,’ the 52-year-old said.

‘He’s not at his best, obviously. I knew that before.

‘That game was meant to get him some rhythm. He knew he’d only have 60 minutes.

‘Like all players who don’t have a positive situation in their club, they’re impacted mentally as well.’

Deschamps then went on to hint that he might drop Pogba for tonight’s game in Lisbon, which would have potentially seen him face club teammate Bruno Fernandes in the crunch Nations League Group A game.

The coach’s comments will not please United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who prefers to keep matters in-house and will not appreciate one of his stars being depicted as unhappy and struggling.

Portugal vs. France kicks off at 7.45pm UK time this evening.

