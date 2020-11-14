Edinson Cavani sends message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with shining performance

Edinson Cavani gave Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer further signs he is ready to start for his new club as he scored again for Uruguay last night.

Cavani was on target as his national side cruised past 10-man Colombia 3-0 in Barranquillain a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier.

It was an important win for Uruguay as it lifted them into the automatic World Cup qualifying places on six points, overtaking the hosts, who are coached by former United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz.

Cavani’s opener came in the fifth minute after Nahitan Nandez won the ball in midfield and slotted it through for him to hit home with a low right-foot shot.

The striker’s return to match sharpness will be welcome news for Solskjaer, especially as it was reported yesterday that Marcus Rashford is struggling to recover from the shoulder injury sustained against Everton last weekend.

Question marks also remain over Mason Greenwood, who has missed a number of games and been left out of the England squad this season amidst a host of rumours ranging from a rap on the knuckles to serious criminal offences.

Anthony Martial has failed to score in the Premier League this season and Odion Ighalo has not played since September.

Cavani will have a further opportunity to stake his claim for the club’s centre forward berth as Uruguay face Brazil in Montevideo on Tuesday.

United have had some world class goalkeepers over the years and some entertaining ones too. Take our quiz below to find out how much you know about United’s number 1’s, past and present.