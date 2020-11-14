Eric Bailly’s agent says Serie A switch is logical

Eric Bailly’s agent has been speaking to the Italian media about the defender’s future at Manchester United.

Bailly has had a terrible run of injuries since 2017/18 that has seen him spend over 300 days unavailable and a significant extra period in recovery and rehabilitation after his absences.

The Red Devils are now being linked with a number of centre back targets, including RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano and SC Braga’s David Carmo, suggesting that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not see Bailly as the solution to his problems in central defence going forward.

And speaking to calciomercato.it, Promoesport’s Italian representative Graziano Battistini said that the agency would be reviewing the Ivorian’s situation at Old Trafford.

‘The boy is at an important club in United, so before evaluating an exit there must be absolutely valid reasons for doing so,’ Battistini said.

He then referred to the idea of a move to AC Milan, to whom United reportedly offered Bailly on loan in August.

‘The Milan idea may be logical, but we need to evaluate many implications, today we are talking about nothing.

‘The situation with the Red Devils depends, as always, on luck, who you meet, on the opportunities.

‘If he has the right chance, for me he can be an important player to solve some of the team’s problems.

‘If all this does not happen, it is clear that the situation will need to be assessed, but now it is too early to say certain things.

‘My Spanish partners who manage it are cautious in all respects, but the boy is very focused on Manchester United.’

Bailly is currently once again on the physio’s table, having sustained a muscular injury in October that will keep him sidelined until December.

