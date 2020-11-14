Remarkable numbers: Mason Greenwood undoubtedly one of Manchester United’s best

Manchester United’s most talismanic player is undoubtedly Bruno Fernandes but Mason Greenwood is seemingly coming after his goal involvement record.

The young prospect is widely considered to be amongst the highest potential players in the world and for good reason.

No one quite expected Greenwood would take his opportunities the way he did and he’s quickly become a first-team regular if not a starting XI player.

The academy graduate has succeeded despite being played out of position, for the most part, being shoved out wide for the benefit of his more experienced teammates.

Greenwood’s impact is well known but perhaps how good he’s been hasn’t been fully appreciated, though the stat below should change that.

Mason Greenwood for #mufc: • 31 starts • 19 goals • 6 assists 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧, 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣. — ً (@utdrobbo) November 14, 2020

To have such statistics at such a young age is an anomaly and Greenwood can be proud of the numbers he’s racking up.

25 goal involvements in 31 starts are ridiculous numbers even for a fully experienced and talented striker, let alone a young player who has mostly played from the wing.

Greenwood’s form has dipped a little as well, which makes his numbers all the more impressive as he deals with the inconsistencies that young players typically face.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must continue to protect the superb Englishman as much as possible and give him all the space and time he needs to develop.

