SC Braga doubles David Carmo’s release clause amid Man United interest

Manchester United’s search for a left-footed centre-back has led them to Portugal and to a rising star in the Liga Nos.

United have been tipped to sign a centre-back for some time as the Maguire-Lindelof partnership continues to perform unpredictably and attract criticism.

The right-footed Maguire is playing in the left centre-back position and Solskjaer is reported to be looking for a left-footer to play as his partner, allowing him to return to his more natural side.

And according to ESPN, United are now targeting SC Braga’s David Carmo to fill the role.

‘Carmo is attracting interest from Premier League clubs including Manchester United,’ ESPN claims.

‘Solskjaer remains keen to add a left-sided centre-back to his squad and Carmo, part of the Portugal Under-19 team that won the European Championship in 2018, is among the options.

‘However, any move for a defender is likely to be based on at least one centre-back leaving Old Trafford. United are open to offers for both Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo.’

The 21-year-old has a market value of just €6 million and can operate as both a centre-back and sweeper. He is currently serving a three-match suspension after picking up a red card in Braga’s 1-0 victory over Vitoria Guimaraes.

The rumour is somewhat left-field in nature as well as content. Interestingly, it comes just a day after the Portugal Under-20 international signed a new five-year contract which saw his release clause double from €20 million to €40 million – a precaution Braga has no doubt taken to ward off potential suitors.

