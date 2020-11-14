Wolves star Raul Jimenez opens up on Manchester United links

According to Wolves star Raul Jimenez, Manchester United failed in a summer approach for his signature, confirming reports of their interest.

The talented striker was believed to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s shortlist as he looked to reinforce his attacking firepower.

Edinson Cavani was signed on deadline day instead but some fans had wanted to see Jimenez in action at Old Trafford.

The Mexican forward has impressed in the Premier League ever since arriving from Benfica a few summers ago.

Jimenez would’ve been the younger option in comparison to Cavani but it’s safe to say the latter has a bigger status or profile.

Raúl Jiménez: "One day I woke up and Juventus wanted me, another #mufc and what I know is that there were approaches made. But an agreement was never reached and nothing was close. I'm very happy at Wolves." #mulive [tudn] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 14, 2020

It’s not made clear why an agreement wasn’t reached but given how Manchester United went for the free agent in Cavani instead, it’s possible the two clubs couldn’t agree on a transfer fee.

Most of the clubs around the world were affected by the economic effects of Covid-19 and so, many chose not to spend at all or just the bare minimum.

United are meant to have the financial strength to be able to handle such times but unfortunately, their debt has finally caught up with them.

Nonetheless, if Cavani can go on a goalscoring run then links with other strikers during the window will have been long forgotten.

