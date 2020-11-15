Manchester United record dismal average player ratings in Premier League

The BBC have created a list of the Premier League’s top ten players in each position based on fans’ player ratings after each game.

Manchester United’s start to the Premier League season has been patchy, with some good away form and poor home form, so it would be understandable to some extent if they did not fare as well as usual in the fans’ votes.

However, not a single United player appears in the top ten in any position, which is a shocking result.

The most surprising omission of all is probably that of Bruno Fernandes, who has scored five goals and provided three assists in seven Premier League games so far.

The top average for attacking midfielders and wingers is 7.25, achieved by Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish. Players such as Southampton’s Nathan Redmond (6.86), West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen (6.78) and Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech (6.75) all averaged higher ratings than Fernandes.

Elsewhere on the pitch, United players’ ratings were among the worst in the League.

Captain Harry Maguire is the third lowest scoring centre-back with an average rating of 4.15.

David de Gea was also one of the lowest scoring keepers, with an average of 4.78.

But United’s worst performance was in midfield.

‘The Premier League’s most expensive player Paul Pogba has featured in all seven league games for the club this season but is the central midfielder with the lowest average rating… by far,’ the BBC notes.

In fairness to the system, it probably reflects United fans’ high expectations for their players both individually and collectively. As the BBC says above, Pogba is the league’s most expensive player and Maguire is the most expensive defender, so they are held to much higher standards, and more is expected of them than from players without expensive price tags playing at smaller clubs.

