Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba put on a show
Home
First Team

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba put on a show

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly blessed with two world-class midfielders in Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes and must get the best out of both of them.

The talented pair featured well for their respective countries last night and it begged the question of how they can both play alongside each other.

So far, Pogba has been sacrificed in order to accommodate the two in United’s starting XI and it has hurt the team on occasion.

Solskjaer’s preference for a 4-2-3-1 sees the French midfielder play deep in a double pivot while Bruno enjoys the freedom that comes with playing as a number 10.

However, it’s been clear for some time that the Red Devils can still get more out of the duo collectively and hopefully the international break would’ve inspired the legendary Norwegian to a proper solution.

It seems Pogba’s regaining a little bit of fitness and form and hopefully he can return to Manchester United with no injuries.

The former Juventus man is clearly struggling ever since contracting Covid-19 and has needed some time to recover fully.

If he can put it all behind him then United will look much stronger and there is a great need for him to remain consistently great throughout this season.

United have had some world class goalkeepers over the years and some entertaining ones too. Take our quiz below to find out how much you know about United’s number 1’s, past and present.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus