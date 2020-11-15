Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba put on a show

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly blessed with two world-class midfielders in Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes and must get the best out of both of them.

The talented pair featured well for their respective countries last night and it begged the question of how they can both play alongside each other.

So far, Pogba has been sacrificed in order to accommodate the two in United’s starting XI and it has hurt the team on occasion.

Solskjaer’s preference for a 4-2-3-1 sees the French midfielder play deep in a double pivot while Bruno enjoys the freedom that comes with playing as a number 10.

However, it’s been clear for some time that the Red Devils can still get more out of the duo collectively and hopefully the international break would’ve inspired the legendary Norwegian to a proper solution.

Bruno Fernandes created four (4) chances vs France in just 72 minutes – more than any other player. He has created 17 chances overall in the UEFA Nations League A – more than any other player. pic.twitter.com/O2WDqGCYXn — UtdArena (@utdarena) November 14, 2020

Paul Pogba vs Portugal: 94 touches 65 passes completed (88%) 9 duels won 7 recoveries made 4 times fouled 2/3 tackles won 2/2 take-ons completed His influence decreased in the last 20 minutes as Portugal began to dominate but he had a good performance as a whole. pic.twitter.com/Y3tCSMB5AO — UtdArena (@utdarena) November 14, 2020

It seems Pogba’s regaining a little bit of fitness and form and hopefully he can return to Manchester United with no injuries.

The former Juventus man is clearly struggling ever since contracting Covid-19 and has needed some time to recover fully.

If he can put it all behind him then United will look much stronger and there is a great need for him to remain consistently great throughout this season.

