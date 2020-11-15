Rio Ferdinand names and shames newspaper for attacking Mason Greenwood

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has leapt to the defence of Mason Greenwood after what’s been going on generally in the media of late.

The young prospect has strangely found himself in the limelight with some sections of the media choosing to publish all types of nonsense, releasing obviously false stories.

Greenwood has been accused of potentially wasting his potential and apparently not giving his all in training of late.

The attack on the academy graduate began when he broke protocol while away for the England senior team but it has bizarrely been ramped up of late.

Many fans feel there are racist undertones to the stories as Manchester City’s Phil Foden also broke protocol but has not had the same attention in the slightest.

Can you name the Manchester United officials you spoke to for this story please?! https://t.co/uQBXdT7FWS — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 15, 2020

Hopefully Greenwood can handle all the extra attention and pressure as, unfortunately, he’s been forced to grow up sooner than some may have liked.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will certainly be ruing ever allowing the sensational attacker leave for England duty and probably feels as though Gareth Southgate hasn’t protected him as needed.

Greenwood joins a long list of English prospects attacked by the English press for one reason or the other and the hope is he can keep afloat and ignore it all.

