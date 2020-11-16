Frank LeBoeuf criticises Paul Pogba for recent comments

Former French international and World Cup winner Frank Le Boeuf has criticised Paul Pogba for his recent comments while on international duty.

Pogba said this week ‘I had never known such a difficult period in my career… The France team is a breath of fresh air, the group is exceptional, it’s magic … It’s not that in the club, we don’t have fun, but here, it’s not the same. We laugh. It’s really a family.’

And Le Boeuf, who was part of the France side that won the World Cup in 1998 and Euro 2000, told ESPN that his compatriot needs to remember that what he says in France will be heard in Manchester.

‘You have to be always cautious of what you say,’ LeBoeuf said.

‘It’s true that this is not going to be very well interpreted with Manchester United.

‘It’s meaning that he is belonging to a group with friends which is not the case with Manchester United.’

Pogba’s comments complete a week of humiliation for his club, with his national team coach Didier Deschamps also speaking out twice about his situation at United. Deschamps said ‘he is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time, nor with his positioning’ on one occasion and ‘like all players who don’t have a positive situation in their club, they’re impacted mentally as well’ on another.

In addition to his work as a pundit for ESPN, LeBoeuf, who made 144 appearances for Chelsea between 1996 and 2001, is now an actor. He played a French Resistance fighter in the World War II film Allies and a doctor in the Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything.

United have had some world class goalkeepers over the years and some entertaining ones too. Take our quiz below to find out how much you know about United’s number 1’s, past and present.