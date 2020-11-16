Injury update: Potential absentees and attendees for Manchester United

Manchester United fans have some good news and some bad news in relation to who might be available for their clash vs West Brom.

International football has taken quite the toll on a number of clubs and players and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are no exception it seems.

The news relates to Anthony Martial and Alex Telles who are both key players for United, particularly in the upcoming fixture.

Solskjaer needs another win to get even more critics off his back after what has been an inconsistent start to the season so far.

Telles is even more needed at the moment as Luke Shaw has been ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained during the clash with Everton.

Anthony Martial a quelques problèmes au dos, il va s’entraîner à part ce soir au Stade de France #EquipeDeFrance — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) November 16, 2020

The Tweet above states: “Anthony Martial has some back problems, he will train separately this evening at the Stade de France.”

However, the good news has to do with Telles who, according to Sport Witness, has tested negative for Covid-19 and has been cleared to play for Brazil, meaning he should be available for selection for the Red Devils too.

Hopefully Martial can shake off his back problems but it is cause for concern as Victor Lindelof complained of a back problem too recently.

It raises questions over whether Manchester United are doing something wrong in training or whether this is simply a coincidence.

Nonetheless, the international break couldn’t have come at a worse time for everyone and the hope is Solskjaer can still get his players firing vs West Brom.

