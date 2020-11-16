Raul Jimenez summer asking price revealed by Fabrizio Romano

A report from Italy has explained why Manchester United and Juventus’ summer approaches for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez were not successful.

The Mexican enjoyed a prolific season for the Midlands club last term, scoring 27 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions.

His exploits did not go unnoticed by the big clubs and last week, Jimenez admitted that Wolves had received approaches from both Juventus and United.

‘One day I woke up and Juventus wanted me, another United and what I know is that there were approaches made,’ he said.

‘But an agreement was never reached and nothing was close.’

And transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Jimenez’ story yesterday and explained why the deals never developed.

‘Jimenez is not lying’, Romano wrote in calciomercato.com.

‘Juventus took action on several strikers at the same time to avoid being caught unprepared.

‘The Jimenez operation did not take off because Wolverhampton immediately asked for €80 million (£71m), a fixed amount without discounts, especially without particularly facilitated payment methods.

‘In the future, who knows …’

Assuming Wolves’ asking price to United was the same figure they quoted Juve, then it begs the question as to what figure the Red Devils would have been willing to play for the 29-year-old.

Jimenez’ age is certainly a factor that would have been taken into account and it seems unlikely that United will try again next summer, given that the player will by then be the wrong side of 30.

