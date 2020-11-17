Bruno Fernandes admits to almost joining another Premier League club

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has opened up on just how close he came to joining another Premier League instead last summer.

The Portuguese magician has been nothing short of sensational since joining in January, quickly becoming the club’s most talismanic player.

After making the switch, Bruno managed to inspire his side to a third-place finish in the league, resulting in a successful season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former Porto man hasn’t gone quiet this campaign either, often dragging his team from the depths of despair in what has been a turbulent start so far.

There’s still a long way to go but if he can keep fit then there’s little doubt he can be Manchester United’s player for the season.

According to the club’s official podcast, Bruno said: “Yes it’s true, I have chances to go other teams and it’s public, I was close with Tottenham but the offer was not good enough in the summer for Sporting.

“I felt sad at that moment because my dream was the Premier League but I put both dreams together in January – joining the premier league and play for the team I want, my dream club.”

He also added: “I told my agent don’t speak with me in January until you have the contract for me to sign with Manchester United.”

Had Tottenham Hotspur shelled out a little more money then Manchester United never would’ve landed Bruno and who knows what would have happened then.

Solskjaer only managed to bring him in after a long period of negotiating and it was only towards the end of the transfer window.

It’s safe to say it easily could’ve gone so wrong for United and given how well Bruno has performed since joining, his somewhat modest price-tag already looks like a bargain.

