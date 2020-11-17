Celtic eyeing 18-month loan deal for Dean Henderson

Celtic are planning a raid on Old Trafford for a bumper 18-month loan deal, according to The Daily Star.

The Scottish side are already adrift of Rangers in the SPL after 12 games and are looking to strengthen their defence in the January window.

And reporter Ollie Salt claims that they have United’s Dean Henderson in their sights.

‘Hoops boss Neil Lennon has not settled on a goalkeeper this season, consistently rotating between summer signing Vasilis Barkas and Scott Bain,’ Salt writes.

‘Henderson could help the Scottish champions get their faltering title defence back on track, having fallen nine points behind arch-rivals Rangers after conceding 11 goals in their first 12 games of the campaign.’

Henderson has replaced Sergio Romero as David de Gea’s number two at United, but it was reported last week that England boss Gareth Southgate has told the keeper he needs to be playing more if he wants a chance of playing in Euro 2020 next summer.

This has led to speculation that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will perform a u-turn on allowing Sergio Romero to leave, allowing Henderson to go back out on loan to fulfil Southgate’s requirements.

In truth a six-month loan might be possible – although recalling the disgruntled Romero would be a huge gamble on Solskjaer’s part – but the idea of Henderson playing in the SPL for 18 months when he has an English Premier League pedigree seems very unlikely indeed.

