Juventus join Man United in Ryan Gravenberch race

Juventus have joined Manchester United in the pursuit of one of their top transfer targets, according to reports from Italy.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye of a number of clubs after a series of impressive displays for Ajax this term and it was reported in October that United had registered their interest and were hoping to buy him in the January window.

But the Red Devils are not the only ones to be impressed and according to Tuttosport, Italian giants Juventus have joined the race to sign the Dutch Under-21 international.

‘After having secured Matthijs De Ligt, Juventus are trying for an encore with Ryan Gravenberch,’ the outlet says.

‘For many he has everything to become a new Pogba.

‘At Continassa they are monitoring the boy’s situation thanks to the direct line with his manager. The Dutchman would be a perfect reinforcement for Andrea Pirlo’s midfield.’

Tuttosport also believes that Juventus’ excellent relationship with Gravenberch’s agent, Mino Raiola, could be advantageous to negotiations.

‘The powerful Italian-Dutch agent has a consolidated relationship with Juventus, thanks also to the historic friendship with the Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved, who as a player was assisted by Raiola.’

Juve’s good working relationship with Raiola contrasts significantly with that of United, who have arguably one of the worst. The former pizza chef has angered the club on a number of occasions with his outspoken remarks about another player on his books, Paul Pogba, and for appearing to unsettle the Frenchman in order to secure a move for him away from Old Trafford.

