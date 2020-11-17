Man United chiefs hatch second Jadon Sancho transfer plan

Jadon Sancho remains Manchester United’s top transfer priority and the club’s negotiators are plotting a strategy to secure his signature before Euro 2020.

The summer transfer window of 2020 saw United fail to land the 20-year-old, with Borussia Dortmund holding out for a €120 million (£107m) fee and the Red Devils missing the German club’s deadline to begin negotiations.

United then made an unsuccessful approach for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele before securing two 18-year-old right wingers – Facu Pellistri and Amad Diallo – on deadline day.

However, despite their arrival and the fact that Sancho’s start to 2020/21 has been less than impressive – no goals and three assists in six Bundesliga games as opposed to 17 and 17 in 32 last season – 90min.com claims that United remain determined to get their man.

‘Sources have … confirmed … that Sancho remains high on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish list,’ the outlet says.

‘United know that bringing Sancho to Old Trafford in January would be almost impossible, but in an attempt to steal a march on the rest of the competition, they are contemplating trying to agree a deal in the winter window which would see Sancho move to Manchester in the summer.

‘It’s something Dortmund are familiar with. They agreed to the same structure when they sold Christian Pulisic to Chelsea in 2019, keeping the American on loan until the end of the season.

‘However, there’s an awareness that United can[‘t] afford to be so slow in negotiations this time around, and with that in mind, club officials are already preparing a fresh approach to Sancho’s representatives about a deal from January.’

Negotiating an agreement in January would make a lot of sense from United’s point of view. If Sancho’s indifferent form continues, his price could have softened by then. If Dortmund were to wait in the hopes that the England international performs well in the Euros, it would be a gamble that could backfire badly if the opposite occurred, or if he picked up an injury.

The question, as before, will remain whether United’s majority shareholder and board member Joel Glazer will sanction a deal for any kind of figure that the Bundesliga side might be willing to accept, as the gulf in valuations in the summer appeared to be vast.

